Vicor Corporation (VICR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)

This is a contrast between Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.43 N/A 0.78 37.75 Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.89 N/A 3.83 14.33

Table 1 demonstrates Vicor Corporation and Encore Wire Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Encore Wire Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vicor Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Vicor Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Encore Wire Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vicor Corporation has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Encore Wire Corporation has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vicor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Encore Wire Corporation are 8.9 and 7.1 respectively. Encore Wire Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vicor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vicor Corporation and Encore Wire Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Encore Wire Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vicor Corporation has an average price target of $43, and a 38.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Vicor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Encore Wire Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 35.6% of Vicor Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Encore Wire Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% Encore Wire Corporation -2.33% -3.63% -0.9% 2.9% 17.6% 9.45%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -21.78% weaker performance while Encore Wire Corporation has 9.45% stronger performance.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.