Vicor Corporation (VICR) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Contrasting side by side

Since Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 33 3.89 N/A 0.78 37.75 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.54 N/A 0.41 19.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vicor Corporation and RF Industries Ltd. RF Industries Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vicor Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Vicor Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than RF Industries Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Vicor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, RF Industries Ltd. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vicor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. RF Industries Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vicor Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vicor Corporation and RF Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 37.5% respectively. Vicor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 35.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of RF Industries Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -21.78% weaker performance while RF Industries Ltd. has 13.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors RF Industries Ltd.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.