Vicor Corporation (VICR) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.29 N/A 0.78 37.75 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.89 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vicor Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4%

Risk & Volatility

Vicor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, Orion Energy Systems Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vicor Corporation are 5.3 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Vicor Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vicor Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vicor Corporation’s upside potential is 42.86% at a $43 average price target. Competitively Orion Energy Systems Inc. has an average price target of $4, with potential upside of 42.86%. The data provided earlier shows that appears more favorable than , based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vicor Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 32.4% respectively. About 35.6% of Vicor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92%

For the past year Vicor Corporation had bearish trend while Orion Energy Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vicor Corporation beats Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.