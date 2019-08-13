Vicor Corporation (VICR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Electronics company, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vicor Corporation has 41.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. 35.6% of Vicor Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Vicor Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.90% 15.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Vicor Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation N/A 33 37.75 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Vicor Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Vicor Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Vicor Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

Vicor Corporation currently has an average target price of $43, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. The peers have a potential upside of 76.12%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Vicor Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vicor Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -21.78% weaker performance while Vicor Corporation’s competitors have 45.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Vicor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Vicor Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Vicor Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vicor Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Vicor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Vicor Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vicor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Vicor Corporation beats Vicor Corporation’s competitors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.