Vicor Corporation (VICR) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Contrasting side by side

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.37 N/A 0.78 37.75 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.60 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vicor Corporation and CPS Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vicor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vicor Corporation are 5.3 and 3.7. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation has 2.1 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vicor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Vicor Corporation and CPS Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$43 is Vicor Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 41.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Vicor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of CPS Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Vicor Corporation’s share held by insiders are 35.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82%

For the past year CPS Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Vicor Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vicor Corporation beats CPS Technologies Corporation.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.