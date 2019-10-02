Vicor Corp. (VICR) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.66 Million; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Share Value Declined While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp. (VICR) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 85,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 126,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, down from 212,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 196,008 shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 639,236 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 115,881 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $62.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00M for 49.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,371 shares. Trellus Mngmt Commerce Limited Co invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 6,796 shares stake. Needham Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 158,500 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc holds 659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Great West Life Assurance Can has 23,536 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 6,811 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 52,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 37,064 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability reported 40,614 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.59% or 55,265 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has 34,332 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.66M shares to 9.70 million shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 465,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.