VICI Properties (VICI) Was Upgraded by Morgan Stanley; Last Week Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Coverage

In a a report released on 26 August, professional analysts at Morgan Stanley’s equity division boosted VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock from a Equal-Weight to Overweight. They have a price target of $26.0000 on VICI or 23.81% more upside.

Among 4 analysts covering Rentokil Initial PLC (LON:RTO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Rentokil Initial PLC has GBX 470 highest and GBX 370 lowest target. GBX 423.75’s average target is -4.54% below currents GBX 443.9 stock price. Rentokil Initial PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 395 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RTO in report on Thursday, June 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 415 target in Friday, July 26 report. See Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 410.00 New Target: GBX 470.00 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 395.00 New Target: GBX 415.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 381.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 410.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.78% or GBX 3.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 443.9. About 4.62M shares traded. Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and rest of world. The company has market cap of 8.21 billion GBP. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as air fresheners, sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, hand dryers, paper and linen towel dispensers, soap dispensers, and floor protection mats.

More recent Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 3 Days Before Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “If You Had Bought Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 254% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Rentokil Initial plc’s (LON:RTO) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 2.38 million shares traded. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has risen 4.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VICI News: 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 03/05/2018 – VICI Properties Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.46; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 10/05/2018 – Vici Properties Selling Stockholders Include Several Investment Firms Such as Soros-Affiliated Quantum Partners, Monarch, Silver Point, Centerbridge, HG Vora; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VICI Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICI); 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ugrades VICI Props To ‘BB’ On Better Post-IPO Leverage; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.68 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

More notable recent VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “VICI Properties Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “George Soros’ Firm Buys Tech Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VICI Properties has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25.38’s average target is 20.86% above currents $21 stock price. VICI Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $24 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of VICI in report on Monday, July 1 to “Outperform” rating.