VICI Properties (VICI) to pay $0.30 on Oct 10, 2019; Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stake

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:VICI) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. VICI Properties Inc’s current price of $22.72 translates into 1.31% yield. VICI Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 5.55 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has risen 4.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VICI News: 03/05/2018 – VICI Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.39 to $1.41; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Acquire Assets for Aggregate Purchase Price of $749M, Less $159M for Lease Modifications; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Real Estate Adds Vici Properties Inc., Exits Vereit; 03/05/2018 – VICI Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – VICI Properties Names Samantha Sacks Gallagher EVP and General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Colgate Palmolive (CL) stake by 24.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 4,945 shares as Colgate Palmolive (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 25,302 shares with $1.81M value, up from 20,357 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive now has $60.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 3.71 million shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 11,725 shares to 46,356 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) stake by 13,400 shares and now owns 8,990 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:GSK) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.60% above currents $70.95 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $7200 target.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap invested in 0.16% or 38,158 shares. 165,565 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,986 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 561,569 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 67,553 shares. Verity & Verity Limited has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 24,700 shares stake. 5,000 were reported by Weik Capital Management. Weiss Multi holds 28,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested in 9,782 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 0% or 5,838 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 5,050 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr accumulated 204,533 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VICI Properties has $2700 highest and $24.5000 lowest target. $25.88’s average target is 13.91% above currents $22.72 stock price. VICI Properties had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) rating on Monday, August 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $2600 target. The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. It has a 15.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

More notable recent VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Noble Vici Group (OTC:NVGI) Trading in the $2 to $5 Range – Live Trading News” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Noble Vici Group, Inc OTCMKTS:NVGID 1000 to 1 Reverse Split – Live Trading News” on June 15, 2018. More interesting news about VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Tianci International Inc. (OTCMKTS: CIIT) Looks Ready to Explode – Live Trading News” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “20 Gambling Stocks to Play the Booming Economy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 24, 2018.