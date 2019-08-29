VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.25 N/A 1.47 14.55 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.95 N/A 0.03 796.58

Demonstrates VICI Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VICI Properties Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. VICI Properties Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VICI Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VICI Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is VICI Properties Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.