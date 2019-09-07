VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.51 N/A 1.47 14.55 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 23.52 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates VICI Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VICI Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

VICI Properties Inc. has a 14.30% upside potential and an average target price of $25.5. Five Point Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 35.69% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Five Point Holdings LLC appears more favorable than VICI Properties Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. VICI Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc. was more bullish than Five Point Holdings LLC.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Five Point Holdings LLC.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.