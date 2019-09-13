VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

We are comparing VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.37 N/A 1.47 14.55 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 24.19 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see VICI Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VICI Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VICI Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

VICI Properties Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.91% and an $25.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 31.93% and its consensus target price is $10. Based on the data shown earlier, Five Point Holdings LLC is looking more favorable than VICI Properties Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VICI Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 79.1% respectively. 0.1% are VICI Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Five Point Holdings LLC has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Five Point Holdings LLC.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 8 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.