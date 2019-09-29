VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 2.85 406.57M 1.47 14.55 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 0.00 26.52M -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VICI Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VICI Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 1,858,180,987.20% 0% 0% Farmland Partners Inc. 409,259,259.26% -0.2% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for VICI Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VICI Properties Inc. has an average target price of $25.88, and a 14.97% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VICI Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 50.4% respectively. VICI Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.