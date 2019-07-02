VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)

Since VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.25 N/A 1.47 15.20 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 186 11.90 N/A 3.04 66.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VICI Properties Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT). American Tower Corporation (REIT) appears to has higher revenue and earnings than VICI Properties Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. VICI Properties Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 has VICI Properties Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Liquidity

VICI Properties Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Tower Corporation (REIT) are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. VICI Properties Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VICI Properties Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT) are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

VICI Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 13.86% at a $25.38 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VICI Properties Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.1% respectively. 0.1% are VICI Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. 0.36% 0.22% 3.38% 2.76% 15.54% 18.74% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 4.61% 2.23% 15.41% 25.18% 44.96% 26.73%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats VICI Properties Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.