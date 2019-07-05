VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Reaches $22.33 After 7.00% Down Move; SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SkyWest had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. See SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) latest ratings:

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 1.15M shares traded. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has risen 15.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VICI News: 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – LOI CONTEMPLATES THAT VICI WILL ACQUIRE FROM CAESARS REAL ESTATE ASSETS ASSOCIATED WITH HARRAH’S PHILADELPHIA FOR $241.5 MLN; 11/05/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Files Resale Shelf Registration Statement; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Adds VICI Properties Inc.: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 15/05/2018 – Lucus Advisors Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Signet: 13F; 09/04/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Meeting DetailsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $9.18 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $20.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VICI worth $642.46 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold SkyWest, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.28% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 15,707 shares. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 1.77% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). U S Glob Investors, a Texas-based fund reported 57,036 shares. Rwc Asset Llp holds 0.49% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 200,000 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Hrt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,685 shares. Group One Trading Lp owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,430 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.09% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 213,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co owns 124,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 62,677 shares stake. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 752,382 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 31,122 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 6.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 26/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. It has a 10.25 P/E ratio. The firm operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.18 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

