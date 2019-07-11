Vical (VICL) Reaches $0.78 52 Week Low; 6 Analysts Bullish Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PEG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6900 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $69.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $61.5 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

The stock of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.73 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.78 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $17.69 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $0.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.06M less. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.0323 during the last trading session, reaching $0.775. About 117,740 shares traded. Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) has declined 32.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VICL News: 03/05/2018 – VICAL INC – VICAL HAD CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF $58.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Vical 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Loss $3.73M; 15/03/2018 – VICAL INC – PROJECTING NET CASH BURN FOR 2018 BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $24 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Rev $3.95M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICL); 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss $6.27M

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.61 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 1.95M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. $2.85M worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares were sold by IZZO RALPH. $159 worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was bought by Chernick Rose M on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSEG Power Has Agreed to Sell Its Interest in Keystone and Conemaugh Coal Plants – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 Online and Providing Power to Thousands of Connecticut Homes and Businesses – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Inc reported 1,752 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.11% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 885,803 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 15,817 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 63,906 shares. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,542 shares. Security Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 58,075 were accumulated by John G Ullman & Assoc. Churchill accumulated 269,223 shares. 5,575 were reported by Inv House Ltd Llc. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma reported 4.92 million shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 1.68M shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 13,457 shares. Jnba Financial accumulated 872 shares.

Analysts await Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Vical Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% EPS growth.