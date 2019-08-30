Vical (VICL) Reaches $0.62 Yearly Low; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience has $1100 highest and $900 lowest target. $10’s average target is 7.53% above currents $9.3 stock price. Meridian Bioscience had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray upgraded Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1100 target. See Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) latest ratings:

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $391.71 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. The insider PHILLIPS DAVID bought $57,015. 5,000 shares were bought by Anderson James M., worth $56,855. 2,000 shares valued at $22,516 were bought by Rice John McCune Jr. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 42,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Horan Advsr holds 350 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,640 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 469,006 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc holds 1,552 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,995 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 77,300 shares. 9,688 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Citigroup reported 24,898 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 32,366 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,646 shares. Brinker invested in 0.03% or 49,439 shares. Parkside State Bank And invested in 0% or 173 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 79,258 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,598 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Lc.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 51,696 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500.