Vical (VICL) Reaches $0.62 Low on Aug, 30; Eam Investors Raised Icad (ICAD) Holding

Eam Investors Llc increased Icad Inc. (ICAD) stake by 37.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 85,679 shares as Icad Inc. (ICAD)’s stock rose 19.96%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 311,900 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 226,221 last quarter. Icad Inc. now has $113.36M valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 26,218 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M

The stock of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) reached all time low today, Aug, 30 and still has $0.60 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.62 share price. This indicates more downside for the $14.25 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $569,920 less. The stock decreased 22.19% or $0.1779 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6238. About 5.31 million shares traded or 793.88% up from the average. Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) has declined 48.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vical Stockholders Approve Reverse Stock Split and Merger with Brickell – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company has market cap of $14.25 million. It is developing various DNA vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients.

Eam Investors Llc decreased Vericel Corporation stake by 27,004 shares to 155,933 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Trade Desk Inc stake by 2,661 shares and now owns 10,149 shares. Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was reduced too.