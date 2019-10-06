Vical (VICL) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; GP Strategies (GPX) Sellers Increased By 7.54% Their Shorts

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) had an increase of 7.54% in short interest. GPX’s SI was 406,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.54% from 378,200 shares previously. With 61,600 avg volume, 7 days are for GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX)’s short sellers to cover GPX’s short positions. The SI to GP Strategies Corporation’s float is 2.56%. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 23,453 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c

Analysts expect Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Vical Incorporated’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. It closed at $0.676 lastly. It is up 48.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VICL News: 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss $6.27M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICL); 15/03/2018 Vical 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Rev $3.95M; 15/03/2018 – VICAL INC – PROJECTING NET CASH BURN FOR 2018 BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $24 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Loss $3.73M; 03/05/2018 – VICAL INC – VICAL HAD CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF $58.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $192.60 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 26.51 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company has market cap of $15.44 million. It is developing various DNA vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients.

