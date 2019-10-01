Vical (VICL) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Nucor Has 0.79 Sentiment

Nucor Corp (NUE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 229 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 289 reduced and sold equity positions in Nucor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 228.71 million shares, up from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nucor Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 62 Reduced: 227 Increased: 165 New Position: 64.

Analysts expect Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Vical Incorporated’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. It closed at $0.676 lastly. It is up 48.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VICL News: 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Loss $3.73M; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Rev $3.95M; 03/05/2018 – VICAL INC – VICAL HAD CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF $58.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Vical 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICL); 15/03/2018 – VICAL INC – PROJECTING NET CASH BURN FOR 2018 BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $24 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss $6.27M

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company has market cap of $15.44 million. It is developing various DNA vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation for 210,272 shares. Bronson Point Management Llc owns 100,000 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mu Investments Co. Ltd. has 3.36% invested in the company for 99,000 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has invested 2.08% in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 101,072 shares.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25 million for 12.24 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

