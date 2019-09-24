Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Vical Incorporated and XBiotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

36.8 and 36.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vical Incorporated and XBiotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 25.48% and its consensus target price is $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 18.9% respectively. Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats XBiotech Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.