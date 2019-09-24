Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.09 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vaxart Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Vaxart Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.