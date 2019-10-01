Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Since Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vical Incorporated and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,008,186,159.33% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Vical Incorporated’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 20% respectively. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.