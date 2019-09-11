Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vical Incorporated and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Vical Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.