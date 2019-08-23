Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 112.50 N/A -0.55 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta which is 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 224.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.