Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Repligen Corporation 87 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

Profitability

Table 2 has Vical Incorporated and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Repligen Corporation 54,308,154.31% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.27. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Repligen Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 43.51% and its average price target is $110.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Vical Incorporated on 10 of the 11 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.