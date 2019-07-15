Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 104.09 N/A -0.67 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Demonstrates Vical Incorporated and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Vical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 18.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.4. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vical Incorporated and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 695.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 67%. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.