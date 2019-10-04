Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Moderna Inc. 16 -0.59 188.67M -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Moderna Inc. 1,201,719,745.22% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vical Incorporated and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 165.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Moderna Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

