Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 20.54 N/A -0.67 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.08 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

18.4 and 18.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vical Incorporated and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 22.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 38.6% and 99.6% respectively. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Vical Incorporated on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.