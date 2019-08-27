Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 112.87 N/A -0.55 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vical Incorporated and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vical Incorporated and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 12.4%. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.