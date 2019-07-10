Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 20.34 N/A -0.67 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 18.97 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vical Incorporated and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 while its Quick Ratio is 18.4. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.25 average price target and a 58.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.