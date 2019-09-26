Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 7.01 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Current Ratio is 36.8. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 52.16% and its consensus price target is $57.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 0%. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Vical Incorporated

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.