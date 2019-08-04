Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 98.85 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.79 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.27 beta indicates that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Cytokinetics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 20.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.