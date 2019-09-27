Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 217.91 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vical Incorporated and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vical Incorporated and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 127.96% and its average target price is $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 81.8%. Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.