Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 371,009,490.94% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Current Ratio is 36.8. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 5.2% respectively. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.