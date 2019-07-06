Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

We are comparing Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 21.11 N/A -0.67 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.75 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vical Incorporated and Champions Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Vical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 18.4 and a Quick Ratio of 18.4. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares and 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.