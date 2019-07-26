Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Since Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 89.03 N/A -0.67 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 81 107.43 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Vical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vical Incorporated and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has an average target price of $116.75, with potential upside of 19.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares and 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 43.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.