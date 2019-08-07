Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Since Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 108.13 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.39 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Vical Incorporated and Aytu BioScience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vical Incorporated and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 45.4%. Insiders owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.