Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 116.21 N/A -0.55 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 3.19 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Alkermes plc is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vical Incorporated and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average price target and a 36.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.