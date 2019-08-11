Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 107.50 N/A -0.55 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vical Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vical Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 262.81% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.9% and 72.4% respectively. Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.