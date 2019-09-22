Vical Incorporated (VICL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.27. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 32.2%. Insiders held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.