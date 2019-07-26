Vical Incorporated (VICL) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparison side by side

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 89.50 N/A -0.67 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1004.86 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vical Incorporated and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vical Incorporated and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

18.4 and 18.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vical Incorporated and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 45.51% and its consensus target price is $45.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.