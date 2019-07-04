Vical Incorporated (VICL) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 21.08 N/A -0.67 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 while its Quick Ratio is 18.4. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 23 Current Ratio and a 23 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vical Incorporated and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 102.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.6% and 26.4% respectively. Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.