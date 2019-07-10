Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Comparing side by side

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 20.06 N/A -0.67 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vical Incorporated and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 18.4 and 18.4. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares and 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.