Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated has 33.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Vical Incorporated and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26.00% -24.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Vical Incorporated and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Vical Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vical Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Vical Incorporated’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vical Incorporated’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vical Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.