Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vical Incorporated and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vical Incorporated and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,400.38% and its average target price is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Vical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Vical Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.