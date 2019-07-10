Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 20.06 N/A -0.67 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vical Incorporated and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18.4 and 18.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vical Incorporated and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 38.6% and 16.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was less bearish than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.