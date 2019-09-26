Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparing side by side

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 214.03 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vical Incorporated and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 97.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Vical Incorporated was more bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.