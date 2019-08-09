Vical Incorporated (VICL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 107.86 N/A -0.55 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.