Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 480.43 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vical Incorporated and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vical Incorporated and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated’s current beta is 0.27 and it happens to be 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 41.65% and its consensus price target is $110.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.9% and 95%. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.