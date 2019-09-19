Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparison side by side

Both Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vical Incorporated is 36.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.8. The Current Ratio of rival Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Vical Incorporated had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.